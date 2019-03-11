Business Analyst – CA(SA)

Newly qualified CA(SA) required for a global company in Cape Town. Job & Company Description: My client is a group of companies in the services industry with over 40 000 employees globally. The local operations of this rapidly growing company are looking to expand their finance function by adding a top newly qualified Chartered Accountant to the team to take on the role of Business Analyst. The role is not a traditional financial accounting role, but involves collating and analysis of data, improving the BI and reporting to group in order to make strategic decisions. The incumbent would be working closely with the Group Financial Controller and assist with everything from month end reporting, ad hoc reports, budgets and much more. If you are looking for a role that is more than just accounting, then this is the role for you. Interviews take place in the next few days, so DO NOT delay in applying for the role if you want to be considered. Job Experience & Skills Required:

Newly qualified CA(SA)

Good academic record

Report writing skills

Interpersonal skills

Driven and self-motivated

Advanced MS Excel user

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.

