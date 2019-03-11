European monitor sales increase

Unit sales of business-targeted monitors in January 2019 by Western Europe’s IT distributors grew by +19% year-on-year as increased specifications and lower average selling prices (ASP) boosted demand, according to the latest data published by Context.

Consumer-targeted monitor unit sales grew +9% over the same period.

For most vendors, 2018 was a very successful year in terms of desktop monitor sales. As 2019 begins, distributors are seeing consistent growth in demand and, despite the focus on high-spec consumer and gaming monitors, business models continue to generate more revenue (61% in January 2019) as their declining average selling price (ASP) boosts demand.

In the first month of this year there were notable increases in sales to small and medium businesses and the business etail channel, both of which grew by over 25% year-on-year driven by sales of cheaper (€100-€150) 24-inch models. After a weak December, sales to corporate resellers also increased in January – but only by +8%, increasing revenues +10% year-on-year. In this segment also, sales are driven by low-end monitors costing less than €150: for instance, Philips saw growth of over 120% in year-on-year sales of its cheaper 23-inch models.

“As the year progresses, revenues from desktop monitors are expected to continue to benefit from the PC refreshes that are accompanying the ongoing transition to Windows 10,” says Dominika Koncewicz, senior analyst for displays at Context. “The growing need for efficient use of space will also accelerate monitor sales, particularly the adoption of models with USB type C.”

In January 2019, such business-targeted monitors were responsible for almost 14% of revenues in Western European distribution, and their sales increased by over +300% year-on-year in January, with corporate resellers driving this growth.

“Revenues are also likely to grow as vendors continue to compete by offering businesses more affordable models while looking for their own high-margin niche – be that curved or touchscreen monitors, or those aimed at supporting graphics or medical applications,” adds Koncewic.