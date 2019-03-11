Lufthansa, Amadeus renew technology partnership

The Lufthansa Group and Amadeus have announced an agreement to renew their longstanding technology partnership.

Through the deal, Amadeus’ Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) will continue to provide Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines with their IT systems for reservation, inventory and departure control. In addition, the Lufthansa Group and Amadeus are also expanding their partnership to add further areas of collaboration. Areas in which Amadeus technology is supporting the Lufthansa Group range from operations and merchandising & shopping to disruptions management.

“Amadeus and the Lufthansa Group are two companies, founded in Europe, driving growth and digitalization across the world,” says Dr Roland Schütz, executive vice-president: information management and Lufthansa Group CIO. “Amadeus systems will continue to support the Lufthansa Group through industry-leading solutions that foster innovation.”

“We are very proud to announce an agreement to expand our partnership with Lufthansa Group today,” says Julia Sattel, president: airlines at Amadeus. “Our partnership is based on a deep mutual understanding and respect, and this agreement is proof of the collaborative, individual approach we take with our customers. Amadeus’ industry-leading technology supports the Lufthansa Group to pursue its business goals.”

Some of the areas that Amadeus and the Lufthansa Group are working on together include:

* Passenger Recovery: Swiss partnered with Amadeus using agile methodology to launch this solution which optimizes and automates the end-to-end transfer of passengers with greater speed and efficiency at times of disruption. Amadeus Passenger Recovery can analyse multiple flight disruptions, considering each traveller’s itinerary and their overall value. In its first time in action for SWISS, 100 passengers were rebooked in just three minutes after their flight was cancelled. Since its launch with SWISS, Passenger Recovery has also been implemented at Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines and is being deployed later this year at Brussels Airlines.

* Airport Pay: Due to a shared goal to improve the passenger experience at the airport, the Lufthansa Group was Amadeus’ launch partner for Amadeus Airport Pay , which allows passengers to make airports payments regardless of check-in infrastructure. It’s the first wireless payment solution in the industry, which accepts EMV chip card payments and can be used by multiple airlines, ground handlers, and banks. Lufthansa is now rolling out the solution in over 170 airports worldwide.

* Shopping & Merchandising: Amadeus technology has long-powered Lufthansa’s website and digital channels. One example that is helping drive sales is Lufthansa Cash & Miles , an innovative solution, which allows passengers to partly pay for flights with miles, by using a sliding scale.