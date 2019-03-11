Systems Analyst II, IT Customer System Ref: SA/ZR

Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement.This is a permanent position based in Cape Town City Centre.JOB REQUIREMENTS• 3 years IT degree/ diploma• 3 -5 years relevant experience• May be required to perform standby duties• A development background would be advantageous• retail experience advantageous JOB SPECIFICATIONo Provide functional guidanceo Provide operational support to the business areao Analyse existing systems and interfaces and provide input for modification / improvement purposeso Design less complex system enhancementso Design interfaces with other systemso Provide input to deployment plans based on designso Develop system test plans for system and integration testingo Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback documented resultso Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirementso Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projectso Integrate with relevant business and IT teamso Provide system input to design of user training materialo Provide knowledge transfer and support to team memberso Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentationo Document, publish and maintain system and interface design and support

