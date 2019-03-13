Mid Level Software Engineer

Position: Mid-Level Software Engineer

We are looking for a Mid Level Software Engineer with 3 years experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principals)

Requirements: 3 yrs experience and University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma.

We are looking for someone who likes building websites, back-end systems or mobile apps. We are building a worldwide platform.

Join an environment where you can enjoy perks like flexi hours, free daily breakfast, premium coffee machine, on-site gym access and a slow lounge when you need time out. These are just to name a few. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

If you have not heard back from us within 14 days, be advised that your application has been unsuccessful.

