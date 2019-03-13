Role – Senior Software Engineer
Requirements:
5 years’ experience with C#(or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principals)
University or related Computer Science Degree/ Diploma
SA Citizenship
Advantageous:
Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc) Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C# Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc.) Mobile App Development (iOS, Mono, Android, JAVA etc) High Performance/scale technologies (Cashing, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc) Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)
If you are looking a Senior SW Engineering job in Cape Town then you’ve come to the right place! We are looking for someone who loves building websites, back-end systems or mobile applications. Our environment is the cream of the crop, we offer perks like free daily breakfast, premium coffee brand, no overtime, on-site gym, top salaries and so much more!