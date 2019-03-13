Vodacom OneNumber, first eSIM wearable launched

Vodacom customers will soon have the freedom to connect and link a number of devices to their primary account using the same phone number following today’s launch of Vodacom OneNumber.

As the service evolves, customers with multiple devices that have SIM or eSIM capability such as smartwatches, tablets, additional phones and laptops or even your car will be able to connect to the Vodacom network, independent of their primary device.

As an organisation that strives to deliver innovation and continuously add value for customers, Vodacom has also partnered with Samsung to be the first to bring this innovative technology to South Africa in the form of the embedded SIM or eSIM. The introduction of this technology comes after months of rigorous network testing to ensure customers experience superior quality performance and forms part of our Vodacom OneNumber service.

The first eSIM enabled devices that will connect to the Vodacom network are the Samsung Galaxy LTE Watch 42mm and 46mm eSIM variants. These will be available exclusively through Vodacom and can be linked to the Vodacom OneNumber service. Support for other wearables and eSIM enabled devices will be announced in due course.

Customers who sign up or upgrade to one of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range devices can bundle it with the new eSIM Samsung Galaxy LTE Watch and will be the first to experience the outcome of this successful partnership with Samsung. As part of Vodacom’s concerted effort to drive down the cost to communicate in South Africa, linked devices will consume data, SMS and voice bundles from the primary account.

One of the main attractions of Vodacom OneNumber is that the service enables multi-ringing, a functionality that means customers won’t have to carry all their devices at the same time, and will still be able to take calls and access data on the go from their smart watch. This is particularly useful for fitness enthusiasts, who can now leave their handheld devices behind and remain confidently connected to the Vodacom network using eSIM enabled wearables as they go about their fitness routine, such as running, cycling or hitting the gym.

For people who might be office bound, they can now leave their mobile device on charge as they run from meeting to meeting without missing any important messages, e-mails or urgent meetings in their calendar. Customers can make calls and use data to access applications ensuring they experience greater simplicity and the ability to stay connected to their primary number, no matter how far away they might be from their “primary” phone.

“We are excited to announce that we are ready to give our customers this game-changing technology. Together with our technology partner, Samsung, we worked around the clock to ensure a smooth experience for all our customers and to keep them connected wherever they go. We are also proud to exclusively stock the first eSIM wearable device in South Africa, underscoring our quest to be the first to deliver innovations to benefit our customers,” says Jorge Mendes, chief officer: Vodacom Consumer Business Unit.

“At Samsung, we aim to bring meaningful technology to consumers, allowing them to remove the existing barriers that challenge their interconnected lifestyle. The eSIM Galaxy Watch takes this philosophy to the next level; and we’re excited to be bringing this to South Africa with our key partner, Vodacom,” said Justin Hume: Integrated Mobility Director at Samsung South Africa. “This is another step forward in our commitment to support the development of the IoT and Multi-Device Experience (MDE) market,” adds Hume.

Once available in-store and online, customers can take advantage of the launch deal which allows you to add a Samsung Galaxy Watch to your deal for R199 per month over 24 months, bundled with one of the Samsung S10 range devices. A R98 once-off connection fee will be applicable to the eSIM service upon successful activation. In addition to the R199 per month is the R25 monthly recurring VAS, which will be automatically activated upon linking an eSIM device on a contract.