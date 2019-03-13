Vox enhances IoT with Activate partnership

Vox has entered into a strategic partnership with the Activate Group to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) product offering.

“As an organisation, we have been making significant investments in the IoT sector given its potential in the connected business environment of today. Working with Activate will enable us to provide an even more enhanced solutions offering built on quick development principles to rapidly meet customer needs across industry sectors,” says Craig Freer, executive head: cloud at Vox.

Vox has selected the Yodiwo IoT application enablement platform that supports the fast, secure, and smooth development and deployment of large-scale IoT solutions.

“We have been working with Yodiwo for many years to help organisations realise the full potential of IoT and the latest wave of mobile technologies. IoT is now translating into tangible solutions that drive business value and is rapidly changing the way we work, play and live. Our partnership with Vox will enable more organisations to take advantage of IoT to transform their business,” says Rodney Taylor, founder and CEO of Activate Group.

Adds Freer, “Using Yodiwo, we will be able to design and develop bespoke IoT customer applications within days instead of weeks. This relationship complements our other partnerships with device manufacturers, network providers and business application software vendors to give stakeholders a one-stop-shop for all their IoT needs.”

In addition, Vox has expanded its software development team with dedicated IoT specialists. This puts the organisation in a position to be a turnkey IoT provider from the network through to the device incorporating workflow and analytics.

“This enhanced IoT value proposition sees us targeting the ERP market with tailored solutions for that segment. We do not believe in a cookie-cutter approach but instead work with our customers to develop solutions that provide demonstratable business returns in the fast-growing IoT space,” concludes Freer.