The second round of Lenovo Floor Days kicked off at Mustek on 6, 7 and 8 March when sales people got the chance to win big.

The Lenovo portal and tuk-tuk were the centre of attention, with piles of goodies and prizes handed out over the three days.

At the end of the Floor Days, the top three salespeople went into a draw to win the main prize – a Lenovo Yoga 730 convertible notebook – with Faith coming away victorious.