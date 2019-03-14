FlySafair passengers get boarding passes via WhatsApp

FlySafair passengers will now have the option to send their boarding passes straight to their phones via WhatsApp, once they’ve completed the check-in process.

In addition, passengers who have made bookings for multiple passengers will have the option to send each boarding pass, individually, to each person’s phone, via WhatsApp.

Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s head of sales and distribution, comments: “Over and above providing a low-fare and on-time travel experience, we want to ensure that our passengers have access to a hassle-free experience. And that is what we aim to achieve by enabling our passengers to receive their boarding pass via WhatsApp. Our commitment to provide a solid and convenient experience goes beyond the service our passengers receive in the skies, it begins on the ground.”

When checking-in online, customers will be presented with four boarding pass options:

* Print their boarding pass;

* Email their boarding pass;

* Download the boarding pass directly to their device; and

* Send the boarding pass to a contact number of their choice, via WhatsApp.