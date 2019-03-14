Pargo extends logistics to neighbouring countries

Smart logistics company Pargo has expanded its network of parcel pick-up points to Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland.

The new cross-border delivery service utilises existing partnerships with Clicks and Lewis as well as new local retailers, such as Choppies.

The service will enable South African companies to send parcels cross-border and offer consumers in these countries a more affordable and convenient delivery option. Initially, the service will be offered to large corporates wanting to grow their market share in cross-border markets.

Pargo decided to expand their offering to the four countries in Southern Africa following requests from its current client base, which had seen an increasing demand for their products in the countries. This is in line with the growing global ecommerce trend which makes it possible for anybody around the world to order goods online.

In order to meet the demand, countries that traditionally have less supply or product options are looking for alternatives elsewhere. In this case, consumers in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland are looking at South African retailers for product solutions.

The main challenge for retailers is often the logistics of cross-border delivery which can be more complicated and expensive.

Pargo’s new offering solves this issue by providing a simple, affordable and hassle-free delivery solution to South African companies looking to get their products in the hands of consumers in neighbouring countries.