Our client is a global company that enables organisations to deliver sustainable results across the supply chain through their product, an Integrative Improvement System.
Based in Century City, they are looking for a UX Designer:
You will be responsible for UX design work for one of our client’s new platforms as well as other applications built by the Applications Team.
Duties:
– Design exceptional user experiences across admin and client facing applications for web and mobile (responsive)
– Work with marketing to ensure user experiences are brand aligned
– Work closely with the development team, business analysts and other senior stakeholders to ensure UX expectations are met
– Assist with user research to feed the development of profiles, personas and ecosystems
– Develop a design system standard for all assigned products
– Wire-framing and prototyping solutions using Invision, Balsamig, Sketch, Adobe, Zeplin, etc
– Ensure that designs meet the standards of user effectiveness, essentialism, efficiency and satisfaction
– Conduct various forms of quantitative and qualitative user testing with both internal and external users
– Writing of briefs and requirements for design and development
Key Performance Areas:
– Design exceptional user experiences across admin and client facing applications for web and mobile (responsive)
– Perform user research and develop personas, profiles and ecosystems
– Develop design system standards
– Perform quantitative and qualitative user testing
Key Performance Indicators:
– On-Time Delivery of user experience designs that meet expectations and is responsive where applicable
– A design system is developed that is functional and useable by developers
– A persona/user profile system is developed that is consistent with real end users and roles
– In-depth understanding of user experience needs and pain points
Key Relationships And Challenges:
– Dealing with internal business stakeholders in delivering complex user interfaces underpinned by vast amounts of complex business rules
– Work closely with the business analyst to understand user need and flesh out user experiences
– Understand client/ end-user need and solve complex client user interface challenges for a diverse set of clients/ personas
– Articulate designs and produce design artifacts, working closely with developers
– Keeping abreast of modern design principles and trends
– Displaying a deep understanding of the product and what it needs to achieve
Requirements:
– Relevant design or UX degree/qualification
– 3-5 years in a related professional UX design role, focusing on simplifying complex business applications orchestrated by expansive business rules
– Knowledge of responsive web design
– Knowledge of visual, UI and interaction design principles with an eye for detail
– Experience with Materials Design
– Understanding of agile processes (e.g. Scrum) and methodology
– Experience with design and prototyping tools e.g. Balsamiq, Sketch, Photoshop
– Ability to articulate designs, user-flows, wireframes etc.
– Ability to provide a solid rationale, supported by data, to inform decisions
– Ability to contribute to team discussions and brainstorms
– Proficiency in chosen UX and UI Design tools