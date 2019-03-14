UX Designer

Our client is a global company that enables organisations to deliver sustainable results across the supply chain through their product, an Integrative Improvement System.

Based in Century City, they are looking for a UX Designer:

You will be responsible for UX design work for one of our client’s new platforms as well as other applications built by the Applications Team.

Duties:

– Design exceptional user experiences across admin and client facing applications for web and mobile (responsive)

– Work with marketing to ensure user experiences are brand aligned

– Work closely with the development team, business analysts and other senior stakeholders to ensure UX expectations are met

– Assist with user research to feed the development of profiles, personas and ecosystems

– Develop a design system standard for all assigned products

– Wire-framing and prototyping solutions using Invision, Balsamig, Sketch, Adobe, Zeplin, etc

– Ensure that designs meet the standards of user effectiveness, essentialism, efficiency and satisfaction

– Conduct various forms of quantitative and qualitative user testing with both internal and external users

– Writing of briefs and requirements for design and development

Key Performance Areas:

– Design exceptional user experiences across admin and client facing applications for web and mobile (responsive)

– Perform user research and develop personas, profiles and ecosystems

– Develop design system standards

– Perform quantitative and qualitative user testing

Key Performance Indicators:

– On-Time Delivery of user experience designs that meet expectations and is responsive where applicable

– A design system is developed that is functional and useable by developers

– A persona/user profile system is developed that is consistent with real end users and roles

– In-depth understanding of user experience needs and pain points

Key Relationships And Challenges:

– Dealing with internal business stakeholders in delivering complex user interfaces underpinned by vast amounts of complex business rules

– Work closely with the business analyst to understand user need and flesh out user experiences

– Understand client/ end-user need and solve complex client user interface challenges for a diverse set of clients/ personas

– Articulate designs and produce design artifacts, working closely with developers

– Keeping abreast of modern design principles and trends

– Displaying a deep understanding of the product and what it needs to achieve

Requirements:

– Relevant design or UX degree/qualification

– 3-5 years in a related professional UX design role, focusing on simplifying complex business applications orchestrated by expansive business rules

– Knowledge of responsive web design

– Knowledge of visual, UI and interaction design principles with an eye for detail

– Experience with Materials Design

– Understanding of agile processes (e.g. Scrum) and methodology

– Experience with design and prototyping tools e.g. Balsamiq, Sketch, Photoshop

– Ability to articulate designs, user-flows, wireframes etc.

– Ability to provide a solid rationale, supported by data, to inform decisions

– Ability to contribute to team discussions and brainstorms

– Proficiency in chosen UX and UI Design tools

Learn more/Apply for this position