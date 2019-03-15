Altron appoints chief financial officer

Altron has announced Cedric Miller as chief financial officer (CFO).

Miller, who will join the technology Group on 1 May 2019, has more than 27 years’ financial and accounting experience, having worked extensively in global investment and retail banking.

Mteto Nyati, Altron Group chief executive, says: “Cedric brings a wealth of knowledge to our company and his experience in the financial services is a distinct advantage. Given his track record in leading people and companies through periods of change, Cedric will be key to driving our growth through the One Altron strategy.”

Miller is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Certified Financial Planner and holds an advanced certificate in Taxation. He is currently Chief Financial Officer for Standard Bank’s Personal and Business Banking (Global) unit and has experience spanning being CFO for its Global Investment Banking division as well as working as Chief Operations Officer (COO) for the bank’s subsidiary in Argentina.

Altron Group chief operating officer Andrew Holden, who had been acting CFO, will step down from this position at the end of April.

“We would like to express our appreciation to Andrew, who assumed this additional role over the past few months,” concluded Nyati.