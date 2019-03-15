Developer – SQL (Senior)

Developer – SQL (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Working independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies.

Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner.

Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Skills and Experience:

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.

Strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required.

4 – 8 years hands on development experience.

Microsoft SQL Server experience.

SQL Server Integration Services / ETL.

Experience in the following is a bonus: Source control. Agile. C# / .Net experience. Exposure to financial services industry preferable.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position