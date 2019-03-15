eHomeAffairs unavailable until Monday

The Department of Home Affairs has announced that its online applications portal, eHomeAffairs, will not be available for clients wishing to apply online for smart ID cards and passports until Monday 18 March 2019 due to system maintenance.

Only clients intending to submit new applications online will be affected. All other services, including smart ID cards and passports, will be available at Home Affairs front offices across the country.

The department has extended apologies to affected clients for the inconvenience, saying it remains committed to delivering quality services to clients at all times, better and smarter, through all available platforms.