Employees around the world are more engaged

Employees’ willingness to go above and beyond at work, and their intent to stay with their employer, both increased across all geographies at the end of 2018, breaking a five-quarter downtrend.

This is according to 4Q18 data from Gartner’s Global Talent Monitor (GTM) which also showed that the engaged workforce — those reporting both high discretionary effort and high intent to stay — rose to 8% from 7,5%.

“With an uptick in the number of employees planning to stay in current roles, and increasing their discretionary effort at work, employers should consider how best to engage and retain their current workforce,” says Brian Kropp, group vice-president for human resources at Gartner.

“One critical aspect of this is implementing a robust employee value proposition (EVP) that focuses on those key attributes that matter most to employees – career development opportunities, competitive wages and benefits packages, and work-life balance.”

Other trends also notable in 4Q18 include:

* Employees’ perception of job opportunity and their confidence in the business environment both decreased.

* Globally, 27,2% of the workforce is actively seeking new jobs, a 2,1% decrease from 3Q18.

* The top three drivers of attrition for employees globally remained the same for the fourteenth straight quarter – career development opportunities, compensation and people management.

* The top three drivers of attraction remained compensation, work-life balance and stability in the workplace.