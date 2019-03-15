Otel to be merged with Huge Networks

Following the acquisition of independent telco Otel, Huge Group is merging the company’s operations with its network business, Huge Networks.

Otel is a nationwide provider of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and broadband Infrastructure-as-a-Service telecommunications solutions. The Otel brand will be migrated to the Huge Networks brand during the course of 2019.

“We believe that the merger will enable us to extend our customer value proposition and give us access to a huge real estate of customers. We have already identified several areas of growth and the backing of Huge Group will unlock these growth initiatives,” says Rad Jankovic, CEO of Otel.

Dr Marius Oberholzer, who will remain the MD of the enlarged Huge Networks comments: “We have seen the benefits of the Huge brand since Huge Networks was acquired by Huge Group in March 2017. The merger with Otel will allow Huge Networks to continue to leverage growth with the backing of the Huge brand.”

James Herbst, CEO of Huge Group, adds: “The merger of these two promising telcos is entirely in line with Huge Group’s stated focus. In implementing its ‘Growing Huge Strategy’, Huge Group continues to focus on unlocking opportunities through the strategic acquisition of successful and complementary subsidiary operations. Huge Group needs to continue to augment its existing offering by making strategic acquisitions like Otel. It’s not only about the big headline transactions, but rather that we continue to actively pursue acquisitions and service diversification in a strategic manner.”