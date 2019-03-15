Senior C# / Azure Developer – CBD

A client in an continuous developing industry are looking for a highly motivated Software Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.

The growth of my client has led to securing multi stage capital funding from a private equity with that, there has been multiple new projects and the latest technology stacks.

As an Senior C# Azure Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#

Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

Enhancing skills on technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

js, Jquery or Angular

Disciplined self-starter

Problem solving

Fast paced work ethic

Good communication skills

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

