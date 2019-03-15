Senior Java Developer

Java Developers! We want you to join our team who are ahead of the rest moving onto the newest technologies in the Java domain. This company has so much to offer you, we are a digital Cloud based company and FinTech Market leader. You will be afforded the opportunity to work on diverse projects from start to finish so you can really see the impact of your work. No more mundane tasks here!Qualification:Matric (Essential)Relevant tertiary qualification (Advantageous) Skills & Experience:Minimum 6 years Enterprise Java experience requiredAdvanced experience with JavaExperience using SpringExperience with Hibernate is highly advantageousUpdated and live account on Git is highly advantageous Job Description:This role encompasses responsibilities within development, architecture, design, assisting testers, integrations and mentorship. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029847.

Learn more/Apply for this position