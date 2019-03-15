Senior .NET Software developer

Our client is in need of a skilled .NET Software Developer in Cape Town, who will help enhance the team of C# developers who launch complex, cutting-edge software within a fast-paced environment.

The developer is expected to be skilled with the following technologies:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • HTML
  • SQL
  • Azure

Duties will include:

  • Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
  • Unit-test all software artefacts.
  • Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
  • Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some benefits you’ll enjoy:

  • Global confrences
  • Rapid career progression
  • Relaxed office
  • No dress code
  • Onsite gym

