Senior .NET Software developer

Our client is in need of a skilled .NET Software Developer in Cape Town, who will help enhance the team of C# developers who launch complex, cutting-edge software within a fast-paced environment.

The developer is expected to be skilled with the following technologies:

.NET

C#

MVC

HTML

SQL

Azure

Duties will include:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some benefits you’ll enjoy:

Global confrences

Rapid career progression

Relaxed office

No dress code

Onsite gym

