Senior .NET Software developer

Senior .NET developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(contact number)
Our client is in need of a skilled .NET Software Developer in Cape Town, who will help enhance the team of C# developers who launch complex, cutting-edge software within a fast-paced environment.
The developer is expected to be skilled with the following technologies:
- .NET
- C#
- MVC
- HTML
- SQL
- Azure
Duties will include:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.
Some benefits you’ll enjoy:
- Global confrences
- Rapid career progression
- Relaxed office
- No dress code
- Onsite gym
