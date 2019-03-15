SENIOR TECHNICIAN: FLEET AND MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. In line with the City’s corporate employment equity and diversity strategy, equity policy, plan and targets, preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates from the designated groups.

WATER AND WASTE

– WATER AND SANITATION: ENGINEERING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

SENIOR TECHNICIAN: FLEET AND MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

BASIC SALARY COMMENCING FROM R369 370 PER ANNUM

– REF.: WS 32/19

LOCATION: BELLVILLE

Requirements:

– A National diploma or equivalent technical certification in Mechanical Engineering

– 2 to 5 years’ experience in a Fleet management or similar engineering environment

– Experience in procurement administration in a municipal environment is advantageous

– Working knowledge of Local Government related policies and procedures

– A valid driver’s licence

– Willingness to work overtime and weekends.

Key Performance Areas:

– Provide professional technical advice on matters pertaining to drafting and the implementation of planned maintenance management systems

– Provide technical support on matters pertaining to the acquisition of vehicles and equipment, drafting of specifications, tender procedures, contract management, fleet maintenance and vendor management to further enhance operational needs and goals within the Section

– Conduct site meetings as and when required

– Provide technical support to the fleet insurance office

– Assist with the scoping of repairs

– Assist with the commissioning and disposal of fleet items

– Assist with the management of contracts by developing and maintaining KPI benchmarks for vendors.

CLOSING DATE: 29 MARCH 2019

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

– Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

– Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

– Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

– Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

– No late applications will be considered.

– If no notification of appointment is received within 3 months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

