Support Engineer

Our client, an established and growing Systems Integrator, providing multichannel contact centre solutions to customers worldwide, seeks to recruit suitably skilled Support Engineers to provide 1st and 2nd line application support to their expanding customer base covering a whole range of technologies and software solutions. The role is responsible for internal system maintenance as well as customer systems.

Main Responsibilities:

– Perform morning daily checks on live customer systems;

– Providing 1st & 2nd line support internally and to customers;

– Assisting customers in resolving issues; this will include technical and how-to queries acros the platform, software and user interface;

– Manage customer ‘incident’ and ‘service requests’ through an internal ticketing system;

– Liaise with 3rd party vendors to log issues and faults, if required;

– Carry out upgrades, maintenance and fixes to a range of different systems and software

Learn more/Apply for this position