Intermediate .NET Developer

C#.NET Software Developer (Mid-level)

Based in beautiful Cape Town you will be working alongside some of the top talent developing cutting edge technology for an international project while working in a modern, forward thinking environment.

You will also enjoy FREE lunch everyday, FREE parking, training and development, a competitive salary with medical aid and the opportunity to advance in your career through hard work within 6 – 18 months.

Your personality

Team orientated approach with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Be able to take ownership and responsibility and have a sense of drive and urgency.

Passionate, ambitious and innovative.

Technical requirements:

Experience working with Agile teams and delivering quality software on tight schedules/dealines.

Proven web based applications coding experience.

Knowledge of OO development methodologies and patterns.

Experience using MS SQL Server Database, C#; ASP.NET, XML, Soap, HTML5, JavaScript, JQuery, JSON.

Advantageouse:

Understanding of MVC pattern, RabbitMQ, MongoDB

Computer Science degree, diploma or certificate in relevant field in IT

This is an urgent requirement and interviews will be taking place over the next 2 weeks with an ideal start date of March 1st 2019. If you’d like to be considered for this amazing opportunity, apply now to be considered.

While we aim to respond to all our applicant, we receive a high volume of applicants. If you have not received feedback from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider your application unsucessful at this time.

Learn more/Apply for this position