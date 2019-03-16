Sage X3 System Administrator

Job Title: Sage X3 Systems Administrator

Location: Cape Town

Salary: up to R65,000K ctc per month

I am currently working with my client who is within the Sage X3 space in Cape Town, and they are looking for a talented Sage X3 Systems Administrator to join their team. The successful Sage X3 candidate will be undertaking customisations and support and train the users.

The company offer great benefits such as company incentives, medical aid and pension, along with career progression and the chance to have exposure to the newest technology! In addition there is the chance for training and development opportunities.

Sage X3 System Administrator required skills;

Experience with Sage X3 ERP

Proven experience of working with SQL

Software configuration skills

Great verbal and written communication

Ability to train and support Sage X3 users

