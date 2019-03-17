NAV Developer

Job Title: NAV Developer

Location: Cape Town

Salary: up to 70k ctc per month

My client within the retail sector looking for a junior/midlevel/senior dynamics ERP NAV developer to join their in house team. YOU will have a strong platform to learn & developer your skills within NAV.

Your new company is growing quickly and they need a Developer to efficiently implement solutions in an effective way using Dynamics NAV. We are looking for someone that has a fun and friendly personality that will fit in well with the office culture. You will receive full benefits.

One of the latest ERP NAV projects across South Africa, company brand sells itself. The client is looking for an ambious/driven candidate to come on board.

Requirements:

-1+ years of Dynamics NAV experience (Junior)

-3+years of Dynamics development experience

-6+ years working within Dynamics NAV developement (Senior)

-NAV Development experience (C/AL C/SIDE programming)

-Versions of NAV – 2016 & 2017

-SQL Server, C#, C++ experience

-Retail experience or interest in the industry

Responsibilities

-Configuring applications, such as: application customization, workflow process editing, and report writing

-Creating new documents and files

-Designing custom reports and SQL scripts

-Providing on-going support to clients

-Identifying creative solutions for processes that aren’t fully completed

Benefits:

– 25 holiday days

– Up to R70k depending on roles & coding experience

-Certification trainng

-Pension + health care

My client is looking to fill this position ASAP, so if you feel you have the relevant skills for this role, please send your CV to (email address)(email address) or call me on (contact number)

I understand the need for discretion and would welcome the chance to speak to any Microsoft Dynamics candidates that are considering a new career or job either now or in the future.

Learn more/Apply for this position