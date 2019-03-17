SageX3 Systems Administrator (Configuration)

My client is currently looking for a someone who is within the Sage X3 spectrum in Cape Town, and they are looking for a talented Sage X3 Systems Administrator to join their team. The successful Sage X3 candidate will be undertaking configurations and testing followed by supporting and training the end users.

The company offer great benefits such as company incentives, medical aid and pension, along with career progression and the chance to have exposure to the newest technology! In addition there is the chance for training and development opportunities within a stable growing Company.

Sage X3 System Administrator required skills;

Experience with Sage X3 ERP

Accounability of SQL database management.

Proven experience of working with SQL

Software configuration skills

Great verbal and written communication

Ability to train and support Sage X3 users

Proficiency in one or more of the following areas: ASP, .NET, SQL Server, HTML, CSS, JavaScript preferable.

