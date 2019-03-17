Senior Software Developer

Senior .NET Developer – up to R 65 000 CTC

Exciting new opportunity to join South Africa’s leading full service mobile marketing agency, based in beautiful Cape Town. Working with some of the largest organisations in South Africa, they pride themselves in delivering quality services and robust solutions in an environment that encourages their employees to deliver their best work.

If you prefer a corporate structure – this is not the role for you.

The right candidate will enjoy working within a smaller team, be able to manage their own time and enjoy being part of the full software development life cycle.

Technical requirements:

– C#.NET

– SQL

– Microservices

– Azure

– HTML/CSS

– JavaScript

Perks:

– Flexi time

– Medical Aid (company contributes 50%)

– R.A.

– Work from home days (Tuesday/Thursday)

– Small team

– No formal restrictions or structures, we value opinions and creativity

Sound like the opportunity for you?

If you have 6+ years’ worth of hands-on development experience and are interested to find out more about this opportunity, apply by sending your updated CV to (email address)

