Senior Software Engineer / Technical Lead (Java) – Workbench Team – Stellenbosch

Join the team of technical leaders developing application server components and user interfaces for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualisation, GIS and workflow. Help us to extend our position as market leader providing insights into telecoms big data delivered by very large distributed processing systems. Work in an agile team with high customer focus developing Java software in a continuous integration environment. Obsess over requirements, design and user experience to deliver just the right product that promotes user adoption and delights customers. Have a passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and administrators. Over time, provide guidance on adoption of advances in technology and software architecture design to improve our position in the market through the quality of our products.

