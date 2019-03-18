Business Intelligence Delivery Manager (REF HE CT)

We currently have a permanent role available for a Business Intelligence Delivery Manager based in Cape Town. IntroductionThis role has the overall responsibility for delivering BI projects and products that fulfil the information and analytic roadmap/demand of designated Business Units and requires taking a leadership role in driving best practices, innovative thinking and strategic solutions. Job Specification• Have a complete and thorough understanding of the BI needs of the Business Units supported, especially the analytic needs and opportunities• Work with the Business Unit to articulate compelling business value propositions for BI projects that will deliver to the Business Unit strategy• Lead the collaborative planning process – prioritising the work that needs to be done against the capacity and capability of the team• Deliver projects and products using the appropriate agile project management methodology, learning & iterating frequently• Matrix-managing a multidisciplinary team• Single point of communication between the BI Team and the Business Unit on BI projects• Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement productivity, increased efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues and optimise cost savings of BI projects• Actively participate in the Management community by sharing and re-applying skills & knowledge and incorporating best practice methodologies• Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with IT Portfolio Office, relevant IT teams (particularly BI source systems) and Business UnitsMinimum RequirementsTECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES• Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification• Up to 8 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 5 years in a BI role and a minimum of 3 years in a project management role• Proven track record of delivering on complex IT projects• Proven track record of business relationship management• Agile methodology and Tools (e.g. Jira)• Solid understanding of end-to-end BI environments and BI technologies• IT/agile project management experience• Networking ability within IT and Business• Excellent communication, analytical and problem solving skills• Strong influencing ability• Ability to create structure from complexity• Ability to manage and oversee a cross-functional technical team• Ability to deal with change in a high pressure environment• Process, service and delivery focusedPlease note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

