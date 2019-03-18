Port Designs appoints Syntech as distributor

Syntech has partnered with Port Designs to distribute high quality carry bags, cases, tablet covers and accessories for technology products to local resellers.

“This key partnership will harness Syntech’s existing strengths and reseller channels to deliver the perfect Port Designs product to the right South African markets,” says Syntech co-founder Ryan Martyn.

Port Designs produces laptop carry cases, backpacks, trolley cases and tablet sleeves, as well as an accessories range designed to elegantly compliment new technologies. Formed in 1992, Port have positioned themselves as one of the leading brands in multiple international markets. The company has a dedicated design studio in Paris where products are created. They fill a niche market for current accessories that are both functional, stylish and well made.

“For the past 25 years, Port has developed strong worldwide partnerships, the most recent of which is Syntech. We chose to work with Syntech due to the company’s reputation for only distributing quality brands to the right channels. Innovation is at the heart of both these companies and introducing Syntech as a distributor for Port will ensure the continued growth of the brand in Southern Africa,” Tennille Rhoode, country manager for Port Designs, says.

Syntech sources industry-leading technology products from around the world and offers resellers the growth opportunities associated with supplying these directly to local consumers.

“Although South African consumers used to favour the cheapest brand, trends show that they are now showing stronger loyalty to quality products and brands. With consumer behaviour prioritizing value over simply price, partnerships with brands such as Port Designs give resellers the opportunity to supply world class products to their customers,” Martyn says.

Some of the Port Designs products which Syntech will distribute include:

* The Milano Sleeve – a luxurious velvet touch sleeve for MacBook, ultrabook and laptops;

* The Torino Sleeve – a protective cover for notebook and hybrid computers, with a coloured cotton outer shell and a neoprene interior;

* The Muskoka Universal tablet case, which boasts a stitched finish and high-quality look;

* The Manhattan Backpack, which has a padded interior compartment to provide optimal protection for your laptop and is suitable as a professional solution; and

* A range of privacy screens which will keep information on your screen from being seen by passers-by.