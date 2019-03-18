Senior .NET Developer

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

(email address)

Our client is in need of a Senior .NET developer based in Cape Town. If you’re looking to grow your career and be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team, then this could be the perfect role for you.

The right candidate is expected to be skilled with advanced programming technologies and languages such as:

.NET

C#

HTML

SQL

CSS

Azure

Jquery

Duties will entail:

Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.

Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Following the best software engineering practices.

Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Remote work

Flexi Hours

Continous training

Pension

Medical aid

Non-corporate environment

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

