Senior .NET Developer
Tayla Allan
Cape Town
(email address)
Our client is in need of a Senior .NET developer based in Cape Town. If you’re looking to grow your career and be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team, then this could be the perfect role for you.
The right candidate is expected to be skilled with advanced programming technologies and languages such as:
- .NET
- C#
- HTML
- SQL
- CSS
- Azure
- Jquery
Duties will entail:
- Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.
- Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.
- Following the best software engineering practices.
- Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- Remote work
- Flexi Hours
- Continous training
- Pension
- Medical aid
- Non-corporate environment
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)