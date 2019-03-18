Systems Analyst (REF : CT HE )

We currently a permanent role available for a Systems Analyst based in Cape Town. About the role

  • Produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and write the code for medium to large applications in procedural / legacy environments

  • Responsible for designing and coding new systems and changes to existing systems and is responsible for the design of relevant databases, in conjunction with the Data Architect

  • Carry out systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, system testing, security assessments, performance assessments and user interfaces

  • Apply Main Frame, Desktop and Embedded Technologies within Legacy / Procedural Application Environments

  • Deliver results with IT development language and types such as COBOL, ADABAS and Delphi

Analysis and Design Tasks

  • Produce functional and technical specifications in UML

  • Produce non-functional specifications

  • Produce detailed use case realisations of requirements

Development Tasks

  • Conduct functional code and design reviews

Planning Tasks

  • Scope and estimate work effort for new requirements and system changes

  • Produce detailed activity plan for PMs to manage

  • Identify potential risks/issues that may require mitigation

Collaboration Tasks

  • Collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure confirmation of requirements

  • Quality-assure business-oriented requirements specifications

  • On-board developers to understand designs that require coding

Testing Tasks

  • Detail the test impact of new requirements and system changes

  • Assist with identification of test cases and test data

Role requirementsExperience

  • Life insurance experience essential

  • At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Knowledge and Skills

System design and configuration based on functional specificationsSystem testingPerformance and security assessmentsIT governance and complianceTechnologies Please note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

