Systems Analyst (REF : CT HE )

We currently a permanent role available for a Systems Analyst based in Cape Town. About the role

Produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and write the code for medium to large applications in procedural / legacy environments

Responsible for designing and coding new systems and changes to existing systems and is responsible for the design of relevant databases, in conjunction with the Data Architect

Carry out systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, system testing, security assessments, performance assessments and user interfaces

Apply Main Frame, Desktop and Embedded Technologies within Legacy / Procedural Application Environments

Deliver results with IT development language and types such as COBOL, ADABAS and Delphi

Analysis and Design Tasks

Produce functional and technical specifications in UML

Produce non-functional specifications

Produce detailed use case realisations of requirements

Development Tasks

Conduct functional code and design reviews

Planning Tasks

Scope and estimate work effort for new requirements and system changes

Produce detailed activity plan for PMs to manage

Identify potential risks/issues that may require mitigation

Collaboration Tasks

Collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure confirmation of requirements

Quality-assure business-oriented requirements specifications

On-board developers to understand designs that require coding

Testing Tasks

Detail the test impact of new requirements and system changes

Assist with identification of test cases and test data

Role requirementsExperience

Life insurance experience essential

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Knowledge and Skills

System design and configuration based on functional specificationsSystem testingPerformance and security assessmentsIT governance and complianceTechnologies Please note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

