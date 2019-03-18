Systems Analyst (REF : CT HE )

We currently a permanent role available for a Systems Analyst based in Cape Town. About the role
- Produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and write the code for medium to large applications in procedural / legacy environments
- Responsible for designing and coding new systems and changes to existing systems and is responsible for the design of relevant databases, in conjunction with the Data Architect
- Carry out systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, system testing, security assessments, performance assessments and user interfaces
- Apply Main Frame, Desktop and Embedded Technologies within Legacy / Procedural Application Environments
- Deliver results with IT development language and types such as COBOL, ADABAS and Delphi
Analysis and Design Tasks
- Produce functional and technical specifications in UML
- Produce non-functional specifications
- Produce detailed use case realisations of requirements
Development Tasks
- Conduct functional code and design reviews
Planning Tasks
- Scope and estimate work effort for new requirements and system changes
- Produce detailed activity plan for PMs to manage
- Identify potential risks/issues that may require mitigation
Collaboration Tasks
- Collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure confirmation of requirements
- Quality-assure business-oriented requirements specifications
- On-board developers to understand designs that require coding
Testing Tasks
- Detail the test impact of new requirements and system changes
- Assist with identification of test cases and test data
Role requirementsExperience
- Life insurance experience essential
- At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role
Knowledge and Skills
System design and configuration based on functional specificationsSystem testingPerformance and security assessmentsIT governance and complianceTechnologies Please note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.