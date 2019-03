Developer Miner

Our client is looking for Miners: Developers or Stopers.Requirements:

Grade 12

National Diploma / BSc / B Eng – distinct advantage

Blasting Certificate for Scheduled Mines / National Certificate: Rock Breaking Underground Hard Rock

Minimum 5 years experience as an underground miner

Key Skills:

Entry examination

Face Preparation

Blasting

Drilling

Marking

Charge up

Adherence to all safety regulations

Please send your CV to : (email address) or call (contact number).

