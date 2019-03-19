IIT Support Technician

Responsibilities
– Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.
– Support and maintain end user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance and training.
– Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, server and workstations.
– Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes and perform standard administration functions as needed.
– Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level
– Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults
– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
– Gain in depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area
– Properly escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support
– Follow up with customers, provide feedback and see problems through to resolution
– Ensure proper recording, documentation and closure
– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
– Stay abreast of advances in technology
– Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
– Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
– Be presentable and clean daily.
– Lead by example, be flexible and willing to work overtime and time as requested by management.
– Be open minded in collecting info needed to complete tasks if no SOP is in place.
– Follow SOP’s accordingly.
– Have a positive attitude towards your work.
– Show initiative and share them with relevant management and fellow co-workers.
– Communication is priority.
– Propose workable solutions and improvements.
– Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.
– Operate a variety of related Server, Software & LAN equipment.
– Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.
– Communicate effectively orally and in writing
– Strong understanding of TCP/IP, DNS.
– Self-starter that requires minimal supervision and can provide oversight for any assigned projects
– Development of IT VISIO diagrams/drawings.
– Good understanding in CCTV Cameras.
– Knowledge of Fiber such as: Layouts, uses, different types etc.
– Research and development capabilities
– Strong coordinating skills and some project management experience
Minimum Qualifications
– A+ – Compulsory
– N+ – Compulsory
– Dell / HP Hardware certifications – preferred
– MCP / MCSE – Compulsory
– Project skills – advantageous
Minimum Experience
– Experience of at least 3-4 years working within Information technology infrastructure support. Showing experience of systems, support, diagnostic and resolution.