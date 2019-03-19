IIT Support Technician

Responsibilities

– Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.

– Support and maintain end user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance and training.

– Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, server and workstations.

– Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes and perform standard administration functions as needed.

– Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level

– Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults

– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff

– Gain in depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area

– Properly escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support

– Follow up with customers, provide feedback and see problems through to resolution

– Ensure proper recording, documentation and closure

– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.

– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.

– Stay abreast of advances in technology

– Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

– Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.

– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

– Be presentable and clean daily.

– Lead by example, be flexible and willing to work overtime and time as requested by management.

– Be open minded in collecting info needed to complete tasks if no SOP is in place.

– Follow SOP’s accordingly.

– Have a positive attitude towards your work.

– Show initiative and share them with relevant management and fellow co-workers.

– Communication is priority.

– Propose workable solutions and improvements.

– Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.

– Operate a variety of related Server, Software & LAN equipment.

– Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.

– Communicate effectively orally and in writing

– Strong understanding of TCP/IP, DNS.

– Self-starter that requires minimal supervision and can provide oversight for any assigned projects

– Development of IT VISIO diagrams/drawings.

– Good understanding in CCTV Cameras.

– Knowledge of Fiber such as: Layouts, uses, different types etc.

– Research and development capabilities

– Strong coordinating skills and some project management experience

Minimum Qualifications

– A+ – Compulsory

– N+ – Compulsory

– Dell / HP Hardware certifications – preferred

– MCP / MCSE – Compulsory

– Project skills – advantageous

Minimum Experience

– Experience of at least 3-4 years working within Information technology infrastructure support. Showing experience of systems, support, diagnostic and resolution.

Learn more/Apply for this position