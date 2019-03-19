Intermediate PHP Developer

A leading digital agency seeks a PHP Developer to become a part of their expert team. Their encompassing forward-thinking environment is one which creates a buzzing atmosphere as they successfully assist their industry-leading clients. Their digital solutions run across a range of industries which include retail, travel publishing as well as financial sectors. Qualification:Related Degree or Diploma will be advantageous Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ PHP and MySQLProven ability to develop using PHP MVC FrameworkProven ability to code in Object Orientated PHP Proficiency with Job Description:This role will require a hands-on approach to exceptionally assist in the development of custom solutions for various clients.This agile environment is one where the desire to work on the latest technologies is a must as you will be joining a team that is always on the lookout for sophisticated processes that ensure a seamless end product.The incorporation of big data, analytics, cloud-based architecture and mobile solutions will expose you to many facets within this digitally advanced space. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MEGAN RICHARDS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029875.

Learn more/Apply for this position