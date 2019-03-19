Netstar supports SA Special Olympics athletes

Netstar, a subsidiary of JSE-listed technology giant Altron, is partnering with Special Olympics South Africa to develop technology initiatives that will impact positively on the day-to-day lives of athletes.

The initiatives include adapting technology to assist many of their athletes who cannot read or write with their communication skills. Additionally, Netstar is providing a contribution to the South African Special Olympics team organisers to increase their on-site support team to report on the progress of South African athletes competing at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 1991, Special Olympics South Africa is a non-profit organisation that creates life changing opportunities for people living with an intellectual disability in South Africa. The Special Olympics South Africa National Team is currently in Abu Dhabi for the week-long event, with the opening ceremony having taken place on Thursday 14 March.

According to Pierre Bruwer, MD of Netstar: “Our partnership with Special Olympics South Africa enables us to directly participate in initiatives that improve opportunities for people from various parts of our society. In addition to the technology programmes that we will be supporting within Special Olympics South Africa, our support is also helping Special Olympics South Africa to communicate the story of the athletes at the World Summer Games.

“With more people on the ground they can report on the Games and keep family, friends and supporters back in South Africa updated on the progress of the athletes as the Games unfold. This is an important milestone in these athletes lives and through media coverage of the Games, the stories and achievements of our athletes will be shared, both in South Africa and the rest of the world.”

According to Ancilla Smith, CEO of Special Olympics South Africa, the World Games are the flagship events for the Special Olympics Movement.

“With the Games being the world’s largest humanitarian and sporting event this year, we are proud to have our biggest South African contingency to date in Abu Dhabi representing us. Much like the last Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2015, our athletes will again compete against thousands of athletes from around the globe. These Games also offer a chance for important cross-cultural conversations about how to foster inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. We are extremely grateful to corporate giants like Netstar for their support, and continued backing of our athletes.