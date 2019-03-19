New subscription packages from black

Cell C’s premium entertainment streaming service, black, has introduced new subscription packages, effective 8 March.

Subscribers can now select from two affordable packages; these include black TV Access with a focus on local content at R69 and black TV Premium which is a combination of local and international programming at R99.

“In our efforts to create a seamless user experience for our subscribers, it was very important to consider our package structure,” says Precious Nkabinde black’s PR manager. “Furthermore, in an ever changing economy we are particularly committed to providing affordable entertainment for the whole family and you will see this through the significant reduction in subscription fees.”

The new packages are simplified and allow customers to make informed choices when considering entertainment for their families.

Customers can opt into a FOX+ and National Geographic+ subscription available for R69 monthly without an active subscription on the two primary packages. The FOX+ and National Geographic+ package is exclusive to black and has video-on-demand content from FOX and National Geographic including The Americans, Empire, The Walking Dead, Mars and Natural Disasters amongst others.

Football fans are also able to opt into club channels including Barca TV, Real Madrid TV, Liverpool TV, Chelsea TV and Manchester United TV.

Customers have access to daily, weekly and monthly subscriptions on the football channels and black TV Access.

Subscribers can still enjoy movies including the latest blockbusters on black available to rent for as little as R25 per movie.

Current subscribers will undergo a migration process and those on the Black Friday Binge Elite special will continue to enjoy the promised 12 months recurring.

black is available on all networks and you can download the black TV app on Android or GETblack app on iOS.