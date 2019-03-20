Google launches connected gaming platform

Google has launched a new gaming platform, Stadia.

Phil Harrison, vice-president and GM at Google Stadia, describes Stadia as a new video game platform, delivering instant access to games on any type of screen – be it TV, laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone.

“Our goal is to make those games available in resolutions up to 4K and 60 frames per second with HDR and surround sound,” he adds.

The platform will be launching later this year in select countries including the US, Canada, UK and much of Europe.

Using the globally connected network of Google data centers, Stadia players will able to access their games at all times, and on just about any screen.

Developers will have access to resources including a powerful hardware stack combining server class GPU, CPU, memory and storage. “With the power of Google’s data center infrastructure, Stadia can evolve as quickly as the imagination of game creators,” Harrison says.

“Data centers make Stadia possible, but what sets the system apart is how it works with other Google services,” he adds. “In a world where there are more than 200-million people watching game-related content daily on YouTube, Stadia makes many of those games playable with the press of a button.

“If you watch one of your favorite creators playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, simply click the “play now” button. Seconds later, you’ll be running around ancient Greece in your own game/on your own adventure–no downloads, no updates, no patches and no installs.”