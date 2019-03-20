Integration / ETL Developer

What are we looking for? • The right attitude, above everything else • Someone that will fit our culture and support our values • National Diploma in Information Technology, or similar qualification • 3+ years relevant experience in software integration development • Technical Skills in Integration and Business Intelligence technologies • Extensive knowledge of and relevant experience in SSIS • Experience in developing Stored Procedures, Views and Triggers • C# programming and Powershell scripting experience would be advantageous • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines • Ability to communicate with clients

