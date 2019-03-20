Integration / ETL Developer (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
Responsibilities:
- Development of Custom Solutions:
- Performing various tasks as part of the development life cycle such as detailed requirement analysis, design of practical solutions, documenting, coding and testing of custom solutions.
- Interacting directly with requester to gain excellent understanding of requirement.
- Continuously and clearly communicates with the requester throughout the development lifecycle.
- Working according to specification requirements.
- Complies with development standards and best practices at all times.
- Applies and participates in peer review.
- Client Engagement Process:
- Adhering to and participating actively in the client engagement process.
- Providing accurate time estimation on work to be delivered.
- Planning work accurately and communicates expected end dates clearly.
- Updating ticket status and time spent per ticket daily.
- Keeping accurate time logging for billing and administration.
- Complying with development process methodologies and standards.
- Delivering custom solutions on time.
- Support and Issue Resolution:
- Assisting with troubleshooting and problem solving of issues with custom solutions.
- Differentiates between bugs and mods / new requests and communicate findings clearly.
- Continuously and clearly communicates with the requester throughout the development lifecycle.
- Tests the fixes to ensure issues are fully resolved.
Skills and Experience:
- National Diploma in Information Technology, or similar qualification.
- 3 years relevant experience in software integration.
- Clear understanding of the software development process.
- Experience in software integration development.
- Experience in developing stored procedures, views and triggers.
- SSIS.
- SQL.
- ETL Development.
- Experience in the following would be a bonus:
- C# programming and PowerShell scripting experience.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)