Integration / ETL Developer

Mar 20, 2019

Integration / ETL Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
    They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

  • Development of Custom Solutions:
    • Performing various tasks as part of the development life cycle such as detailed requirement analysis, design of practical solutions, documenting, coding and testing of custom solutions.
    • Interacting directly with requester to gain excellent understanding of requirement.
    • Continuously and clearly communicates with the requester throughout the development lifecycle.
    • Working according to specification requirements.
    • Complies with development standards and best practices at all times.
    • Applies and participates in peer review.
  • Client Engagement Process:
    • Adhering to and participating actively in the client engagement process.
    • Providing accurate time estimation on work to be delivered.
    • Planning work accurately and communicates expected end dates clearly.
    • Updating ticket status and time spent per ticket daily.
    • Keeping accurate time logging for billing and administration.
    • Complying with development process methodologies and standards.
    • Delivering custom solutions on time.
  • Support and Issue Resolution:
    • Assisting with troubleshooting and problem solving of issues with custom solutions.
    • Differentiates between bugs and mods / new requests and communicate findings clearly.
    • Continuously and clearly communicates with the requester throughout the development lifecycle.
    • Tests the fixes to ensure issues are fully resolved.

Skills and Experience:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology, or similar qualification.
  • 3 years relevant experience in software integration.
  • Clear understanding of the software development process.
  • Experience in software integration development.
  • Experience in developing stored procedures, views and triggers.
  • SSIS.
  • SQL.
  • ETL Development.
  • Experience in the following would be a bonus:
    • C# programming and PowerShell scripting experience.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

