Integration / ETL Developer

Integration / ETL Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

Development of Custom Solutions: Performing various tasks as part of the development life cycle such as detailed requirement analysis, design of practical solutions, documenting, coding and testing of custom solutions. Interacting directly with requester to gain excellent understanding of requirement. Continuously and clearly communicates with the requester throughout the development lifecycle. Working according to specification requirements. Complies with development standards and best practices at all times. Applies and participates in peer review.

Client Engagement Process: Adhering to and participating actively in the client engagement process. Providing accurate time estimation on work to be delivered. Planning work accurately and communicates expected end dates clearly. Updating ticket status and time spent per ticket daily. Keeping accurate time logging for billing and administration. Complying with development process methodologies and standards. Delivering custom solutions on time.

Support and Issue Resolution: Assisting with troubleshooting and problem solving of issues with custom solutions. Differentiates between bugs and mods / new requests and communicate findings clearly. Continuously and clearly communicates with the requester throughout the development lifecycle. Tests the fixes to ensure issues are fully resolved.



Skills and Experience:

National Diploma in Information Technology, or similar qualification.

3 years relevant experience in software integration.

Clear understanding of the software development process.

Experience in software integration development.

Experience in developing stored procedures, views and triggers.

SSIS.

SQL.

ETL Development.

Experience in the following would be a bonus: C# programming and PowerShell scripting experience.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

