.NET / Azure Software Developer – Woodstock

Job Type: .NET / Azure Senior Software Developer

Location: Cape Town, Woodstock

Contact Name: Matthew Towers



Salary: Up to R65,000 p/m

A client within the Digital Marketing industry are looking for a highly motivated .NET / Azure Developer who is a team player to be a part of a project that will enable mobile campaigns and deliver a strategic service to some of the contienents biggest brands as well as the Northern Hemisphere.

They’re very engaged in every aspect of the mobile strategic process, from messaging, consulting, integration,/ there has been multiple new projects and the latest technology stacks.

As an .NET / Azure Senior Software Developer your role will include

Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#

Collaborating with developers, account managers on different products

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

Intergrating different departments into the production journey.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Framework

C#

MVC

JavaScript

Azure

Angular

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Remote work!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:





