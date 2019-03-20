Senior .NET Specialist

Our client is in need of an Senior .NET Software Specialist in Cape Town, who will join a team of developers who create cutting-edge software.

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns.

Duties will include:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met

You’ll be using the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

CSS

HTML

Azure

MVC

Angular

Some benefits you’ll enjoy:

After work drinks

Good staff attention

Open and relaxed office

No dress code

laid back environment

