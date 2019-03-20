Senior .NET Specialist
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(contact number)
Our client is in need of an Senior .NET Software Specialist in Cape Town, who will join a team of developers who create cutting-edge software.
The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns.
Duties will include:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met
You’ll be using the following languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- CSS
- HTML
- Azure
- MVC
- Angular
Some benefits you’ll enjoy:
- After work drinks
- Good staff attention
- Open and relaxed office
- No dress code
- laid back environment
If you are interested in this opprtunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)