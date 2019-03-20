Senior Test Analyst (Contract Position)

The project is an upgrade of Windows 7 to Windows 10.

The senior test analyst will be responsible for the following: –

Will work with the Test Manager to plan for the project

Will coordinate with Testers of different applications impacted by the project to help them design test cases and execute

Coordinate testing, test results and reporting of all the areas that are testing

Will act as a test lead for the project during execution, when the Test Manager is rolled off / less active in the project

Must have knowledge of HP ALM

Must be able to network with Various role players in the project or impacted system areas.

