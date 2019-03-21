Back-End Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client is looking for a Back-End Developer in Cape Town, who will be an enthusiastic team player, working with a team of C# developers who are creating a game changing platform for the business.
The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:
.NET
C#
MVC
Angular
SQL
Javascript
Duties will entail:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- Onsite Gym
- Global Confrences
- Rapid career progression
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Training
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)