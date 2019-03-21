SageX3 ERP Consultant (Architect)

Our client in Cape Town is Currently looking for a Sage X3 ERP consultant with Solutions architecture experience who is wanting to embark on the journey of cross training into MS Dynamics Nav and AX on top of their experience in Sage X3 ERP and is wanting to widen their horizon.

This ideal candidate must be:

well versed on the technical and functional side of consultancy.

have proven Sage X3 experience.

Exposure to Software configuration, testing and support

Exposure and experience with implementation and design.

This well-established company offers:

Company growth

Cross training

Standard annual leave

Medical -aid

Performance based Bonuses (Non-guaranteed)

Company pension contribution scheme

They are looking to fil this position asap and looking to fill this role in the next month.

