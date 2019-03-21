Web Engineer (Century City)

Senior Web Engineer

Locations : Century City – Cape Town

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: Up to R900,000

If you are a Web professional with at least 5+ years’ experience in front-end development, then I have the opportunity for you. This role is set in Century City, with a brand new client who works closely with a number of large, international clients of their own! They are by no means an ordinary company, this is one of the best development houses in Western Cape oozing with quality making this a chance an opportunity both for professional growth and future employability.

Necessities for the roles are, but are not limited to:

Extensive experience in front-end development (5+ years)

Expert experience in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Node.js

Experience in mobile development/design

Desirables for this role include:

BSc degree or other tertiary qualification

This is not an opportunity not to be passed up. I urge all who are interested to apply now to avoid disappointment, as these positions will be filled quickly.

If this is of interest to you, please contact (email address) for further details or a confidential chat about our other positions.

Liam Burrell

Pearson Frank International – Open-source recruiter for South Africa

