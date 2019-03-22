Dynamics CRM/ 365 Developer – Century City

Dynamics CRM/ 365 Developer – Century City – Up to R80k CTC!

I am urgently seeking an experienced MS Dynamics Developer for an ongoing CRM development program for one of our clients in Cape Town. They require an experienced developer with solid configuration skills and experience of working within an Agile environment. The MS Dynamincs Developer will focus on setting MS Dynamics as a future platform and the ideal candidate will demonstrate the following experience:

5+ years experience in C# .Net applications development

3+ years Experience and competence in Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 customisations development:

Managing Dynamics solutions

Entity model configuration

Business rules

Workflows configuration

Plugins development

Custom Workflow assemblies development

Business process flows

Custom actions

Good understanding of the Dynamics 365 WebAPI

5+ years of experience with SQL Server and TSQL

Good understanding of service-oriented and event-driven web architecture

What they offer:

Remote work (2 days a week)

Flexi-time

Professional team

Great working atmosphere

Casual dress

Medical aid + Pension fund

If you are interested in this opportunity and would like to apply, send your CV to (email address) or give Liana Robson a call on Monday on (contact number)

