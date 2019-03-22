Energy-saving computing boosts business efficiency

Organisations across sectors are looking for energy-efficient and power-saving computing solutions like the palm-sized CloudGate Xs, weighing just 300g and drawing less than 24W of power.

The CloudGate Xs is capable of running the Linux, Windows 10 and Chrome operating systems. It also sports the newest-generation Intel Gemini Lake CPU, offering a performance increase of 25% over the CloudGate X.

In addition, it is an eco-friendly solution: using less than 10% of the electricity a typical desktop requires, the device lessens the energy footprint considerably.

From a connectivity perspective, the CloudGate Xs has 802.11b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and 1Gig Ethernet. The device boasts three USB 3.0 ports and several others that include VGA, HDMI, RJ45, one DC 12V 2A power input and one 3.5mm audio port.

Users will benefit from 4GB DDR4 High-Speed RAM, 64 GB EMMC Solid-State Storage, and an SD card reader. Storage capacity can be upgraded with an extra 128Gb or 256Gb m.2 SSD.

The CloudGate Xs ships with a power adapter, VESA Screen Mount, HDMI cable and instruction booklet.