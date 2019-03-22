inQuba appointed Microsoft co-sell partner

South African customer experience and journey analytics SaaS provider, inQuba has formally been accepted into Microsoft’s co-sell partner programme.

Chief operating officer Trent Rossini says means the company’s journey orchestration and customer experience solution is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource.

“We approached Microsoft to become a co-sell partner because we wanted to work with an established, leading, global brand that would enable us to gain exposure to a wider network and audience, and assist us in expanding into markets we’ve not accessed yet,” Rossini states.

The partnership, he adds, fits into inQuba’s global expansion execution. inQuba currently operates across four continents (Australia, North America, Europe and Africa) and is looking to expand its operations within those regions through partnerships.

As a Microsoft co-sell partner inQuba also has the opportunity to collaborate with other Microsoft partners, to offer joint solutions to new and existing customers.

Microsoft is investing heavily into its partner programme as it sees its partners as an integral part of its go to market strategy, particularly in the cloud computing space. Its relationship with inQuba forms part of that strategy with the convergence point being Microsoft Azure, inQuba’s platform provider.