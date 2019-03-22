Java Developer

An exciting opportunity has become available for an Intermediate to Senior level Java Developer situated in Cape Town.

Our Client is an established company specialising in marketing solutions as well as gaming solutions for a wide range of clients. They are on the lookout for a technical expert who will be involved in entire SDLC process

Applicants will require:

– 5+ years’ experience as a developer

– Solid understanding of OOP Fundamentals

– Expert Java skills with knowledge of Java v1.8

– Proficient in T-SQL

– SOA environment experience

– Knowledge of Linux, JavaScript and JSON

– Some exposure to PHP will be advantageous

– A BSc Computer Science or similar

